Armed felon arrested after anonymous tip to Asheville Police

ASHEVILLE, NC. (WSPA) – An armed felon was arrested on Saturday night after an anonymous tip was submitted to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of S. French Broad Ave. around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 27 after Asheville Police Department communications received a tip that there was someone in the area with a gun in his hand.

As officers arrived, they located a man fitting the description and noticed he was carrying a handgun. Officers also recognized the man as Jermaine D. Carson, 48, of Durham, N.C., someone police say they’d dealt with before in a previous case.

The officers instructed Carson to stop so that they could speak with him, but he kept walking away. They saw Carson toss the handgun into some bushes in the vicinity of a middle school just before making contact with him, according to Asheville Police.

They retrieved the weapon from the bushes – a Phoenix Arms 22 pistol – as well as a small bag of suspected crack cocaine upon a search of Carson.

Carson was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Schedule II and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He was additionally charged on active warrants of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Assault by Pointing a Firearm, and Armed to the Terror of the Public.

He was transported and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center with a secured bond of $48,000 on all charges.

Chief David Zack commends the public for such anonymous tips that aid officers in keeping Asheville safe and encourages anyone with information to share with the Asheville Police Department. You can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.