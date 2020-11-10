Armed man stabbed in McDonald’s drive-thru while allegedly trying to attack employee wanted in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ron Markece Logan – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect following a stabbing incident last week.

According to a news release, officers responded to McDonald’s, located at 950 Patton Ave., at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 6 in regard to a stabbing.

When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a customer left his vehicle in the drive-thru lane and partially climbed into the drive-thru’s window to allegedly attack an employee inside.

According to the release, the employee used a pocket knife to defend themselves, which resulted into the suspect — identified as Ron Markece Logan, 28, of Asheville — being stabbed in the chest. It was later determined that his stab wound was non life-threatening.

Logan reportedly left the scene and police are trying to locate him.

According to the release, Logan had two outstanding arrest warrants prior to the Nov. 6 incident and now faces additional charges, including simple assault, injury to real property, felony probation violation and assault by pointing a gun.

He is described as being 6-feet-tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Logan reportedly has several tattoos, including:

  • A Japanese symbol on the left side of his neck
  • A skull on his left forearm and left hand
  • The word “King” on his right hand
  • The word “Bre” on his right wrist
  • The numbers “92” and a cross next to his right eye

Police said he should be considered armed, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-111 or call 911 immediately.

