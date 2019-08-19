Armed robbery reported at QuikTrip on Laurens Rd in Greenville, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials confirmed an armed robbery happened at an area convenience store on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to QuikTrip, located at 2890 Laurens Road, at around 4:15 a.m. for a possible armed robbery.

A younger male wearing a black hoodie and a blue mitten went into the store, went up to the counter and then showed the clerk his cell phone that had a list of instructions on it.

According to police, the clerk emptied a small amount of cash into a bag and then the suspect left the store with the bag.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store