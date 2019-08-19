Armed robbery reported at QuikTrip on Laurens Rd in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials confirmed an armed robbery happened at an area convenience store on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to QuikTrip, located at 2890 Laurens Road, at around 4:15 a.m. for a possible armed robbery.

A younger male wearing a black hoodie and a blue mitten went into the store, went up to the counter and then showed the clerk his cell phone that had a list of instructions on it.

According to police, the clerk emptied a small amount of cash into a bag and then the suspect left the store with the bag.

No injuries were reported.