Armed robbery reported at Sonic on N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials have a perimeter set up at Sonic Drive-In on North Pleasantburg Drive following a report of an armed robbery Friday morning.

According to police spokesman Brandon Lavorgnia, the armed robbery was reported just before 9:40 a.m.

A suspect reportedly pulled out a gun to an employee before taking money from the restaurant’s safe.

The suspect then ran from the scene, and was last seen headed south on Highway 291.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as being 6-feet-tall with short hair, and was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police.