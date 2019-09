NEWBERRY CO., SC (WSPA) – The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says an armed suspect is barricaded in a home just outside of Newberry, Sunday night.

The suspect is reportedly inside a home on Golf View Road.

Deputies say the suspect is armed and it is believed that he has fired the weapon.

Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking all other people to avoid the area at this time.

SLED is also responding to the scene.