Armed suspects demand money from man at Spartanburg bank ATM

Police are looking for the suspects in an attempted armed robbery at the BB&T Bank ATM on W.O. Ezell Boulevard (Credit: Spartanburg Police Department).

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for help identifying suspects who tried robbing a man at an ATM machine on the west side of Spartanburg.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Bank at 1488 W. O. Ezell Blvd.

The victim stated that five males attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

Security footage captured an image of one suspect pointing a gun at the victim.

A police report says one suspect asked for a dollar after the victim withdrew cash. When the victim refused, at least two of the suspects pointed guns at him and demanded money.

The victim reportedly jumped out of his vehicle and ran.

Credit: Spartanburg Police Dept.

Police say he was not hurt.

After the suspects left, the victim returned to his vehicle and attempted to follow them.

They were last seen running through the Chipotle parking lot.

Officers searched for the suspects, but did not find them in the area.

Spartanburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2035.