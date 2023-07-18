ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – During the height of the war in Vietnam, Army National Guard veteran Mitchell Cole said he chose to enlist.

“Once I got there, I just enjoyed it so much. I stayed for forty years,” Cole shared with 7 NEWS.

He spent his career stateside. His job was in Air Defense.

“I went from driving a M-42 aircraft gun or weapon system to being a platoon leader, First Sergeant, Sergeant Major,” said Cole.

And while he was never deployed, Cole said his training prepared him to leave at any moment.

“We were training to go and we were drilling like, three weekends out of the month,” Cole explained. “And I would, you know, we would have gone if we needed to.”

Cole’s last two years serving, he was on active duty in Washington D.C.

“We were on an air defense mission up there to prevent what happened at 9/11. I was Task Force Sergeant Major of the first year and then I was the S4 Sergeant Major the second year,” Cole said. “I spent a lot of time just inspecting the sites. We had about seven sites around D.C. that we looked at every day.”

He said there was apprehension from the soldiers at that time.

“That they might have to pull the trigger, and maybe shoot an aircraft down,” Cole added. “But luckily, it never happened.”

When Cole turned 60 years old, he retired from the Army National Guard.

“The 40 years I was there I would do it again,” said Cole.

Life after the service – Cole spends his time as Chairman of the board for the ‘When Life Sucks’ foundation, the non-profit that we introduced to you last week that provides resources directly to veterans.

“Fundraising is is a big thing,” Cole explained. “And we have been very successful in our dinners. We had this building come available in which we started building program on that. We’ve had people who have offered up 50,000 dollars for matching grant.”

He’s responsible for getting the building donated to the organization— and that’s why it’ll be name the Mitchell Cole building. He looks forward to the future and the success of the non-profit.

“It is a very good feeling to be able to help our veterans,” Cole shared. “Our mission in life is to prevent the 22 suicides a day, or as many as as many as we can.”

Cole said if he could go back – he would— and he wouldn’t change a thing because to him it’s all been so rewarding.

Mitchell Cole, Thank You for Your Service.

To learn more about the W.L.S. Foundation or wanting to donate— click here.