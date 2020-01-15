Army says soldier killed in parachute training in Arizona

ARIZONA (AP) – The U.S. Army says a soldier was killed in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona.

A spokesman for the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said the accident occurred Tuesday near Eloy, Arizona.

The spokesman said no additional information would be released while the Army conducts an investigation.

Free-falling is when soldiers jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.

