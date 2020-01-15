Around 100 animals being removed from Ware Shoals property, sheriff’s office says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that their office, along with Laurens and Anderson county animal control officers, are working to remove approximately 100 to 150 animals from a property in Ware Shoals.

According to Courtney Snow with the sheriff’s office, deputies and animals control are working to remove 100 to 150 dogs, chickens, ducks from a property off of Indian Mound Road.

Photos from our crew at the scene show several vehicles on the property at this time.