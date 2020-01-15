Around 100 animals being removed from Ware Shoals property, sheriff’s office says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA)

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that their office, along with Laurens and Anderson county animal control officers, are working to remove approximately 100 to 150 animals from a property in Ware Shoals.

According to Courtney Snow with the sheriff’s office, deputies and animals control are working to remove 100 to 150 dogs, chickens, ducks from a property off of Indian Mound Road.

Photos from our crew at the scene show several vehicles on the property at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store