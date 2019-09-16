Around 30 sets of keys taken during Spartanburg Auto Mall burglary, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after two men broke into an auto business and stole multiple sets of keys.

According to a police report, officers responded to Spartanburg Auto Mall, located at 205 John B. White Sr Blvd, in regard to a burglary on Saturday.

When officers arrived on-scene, they made contact with an employee who said when he arrived at work he noticed that plywood had been pushed open on the right side of the building, and that a couch that had been directly in front of the plywood had been moved.

The employee also showed police a key that was on the ground by the door of the business, as well as showed them the managers office where a keyboard and keys were on the ground.

According to the report, the employee said that managers were able to see two masked men go inside the business on motion activated cameras.

The video showed two masked men go inside the business by moving the plywood.

One man was wearing a dark color and white striped shirt, light denim shorts and black shoes. The other man was wearing a black shirt and dark denim pants, as well as appeared to be wearing glasses.

On the video, the men were seen running to the front main desk and quickly looked around and under the desk.

They then went into the direction of the manager’s office.

Spartanburg Auto Mall officials said they are missing approximately 30 sets of keys, but said they were unsure what specific keys were missing.