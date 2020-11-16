Arrest made after Oct. shooting, carjacking incident along I-85 in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jahlir Damek Johnson

Jahlir Damek Johnson (From: Lexington County Detention Center)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces charges following an investigation into a shooting and carjacking along Interstate 85 last month.

We reported on Oct. 21 that deputies were called to an incident on the side of I-85 near mile marker 32 at around 5 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they learned that a person traveling along the interstate stopped to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist.

When the driver got out of his vehicle, he was shot by an unknown suspect at least once.

The suspect then reportedly took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and Forensic Investigators began an investigation into the shooting and gathered evidence from the scene.

According to the release, warrants were obtained charging Jahlir D. Johnson with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Johnson is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

When he is released from the detention center in Lexington County, he will be transferred to Anderson County, where he will be formally charged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories