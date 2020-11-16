Arrest made after Oct. shooting, carjacking incident along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces charges following an investigation into a shooting and carjacking along Interstate 85 last month.

We reported on Oct. 21 that deputies were called to an incident on the side of I-85 near mile marker 32 at around 5 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they learned that a person traveling along the interstate stopped to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist.

When the driver got out of his vehicle, he was shot by an unknown suspect at least once.

The suspect then reportedly took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and Forensic Investigators began an investigation into the shooting and gathered evidence from the scene.

According to the release, warrants were obtained charging Jahlir D. Johnson with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Johnson is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

When he is released from the detention center in Lexington County, he will be transferred to Anderson County, where he will be formally charged.