Arrest made after woman stabbed on Bellevue Rd. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Asheville.

A woman suffering from multiple stab wounds drove herself to the hospital on May 22, according to Asheville Police. She told officers that she was stabbed at a home on Bellevue Road after a fight with another female in the driveway at about 5 a.m.

Police say the woman is expected to make a full recovery from her wounds.

Shera Bonae Williams was charged and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She has been released from jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

