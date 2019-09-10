Arrest made in drive-by shooting cold case from 7 years ago in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials along with the Tenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in a cold case from seven years ago.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators arrested John Luther Cody Murphy and served him with a warrant for voluntary manslaughter, charging him in the driving-by shooting death of Timothy Rambo Ramsey on Sept. 10, 2012.

“We are grateful for the diligence of Sheriff McBride and his Investigators, particularly lead Detective Scotty Hill, for working in consultation with my Office to see this Cold Case was solved,” Solicitor David Wagner said. “This case required extra dedication and effort to crack, and Sheriff McBride made sure his Office gave this case the additional attention it needed.”

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said he’s proud of his detective’ dedication in working this case.

“At times it may seem that an unsolved homicide case could be forgotten about, but in reality our detectives are always trying to find new evidence or leads that can bring justice to the families of the victim(s),” McBride said.