ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting at a bar in Anderson County on Christmas Eve.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Curtis Nance with the murder of 24-year-old Markel Holland, of Anderson.

Deputies responded to Simon’s Bar and Grill on Clemson Boulevard on December 24 and learned that the two men got into an altercation that led to the shooting. Nance fled the scene.

Holland was immediately taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives received information Christmas day showing Nance to be in Greenwood. With the assistance of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Nance was taken into custody that evening.

Deputies said Nance is now booked in the Anderson County Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation by the ACSO.