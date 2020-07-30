Arrest made in fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters

FILE – A booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Phoenix shows Matthew Egler. Authorities on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, announced the arrest of Egler, 29, on one count of arson for a fire that destroyed much of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say they have made an arrest in a deliberately set fire that destroyed much of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters last week.

Phoenix police announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Matthew Egler was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure. Police did not disclose details about a possible motive.

The blaze happened early Friday in a business district a few miles from downtown Phoenix. Investigators have said evidence indicated the fire was an act of arson.

A message left at a cellphone number listed for Egler’s family was not immediately returned. The building is the longtime home for state and county Democrats.