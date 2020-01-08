Arrest made in Poe Mill shooting in Greenville Co., sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a an arrest has been made after a woman was shot during an attempted armed robbery last month.

We reported earlier that deputies received a call at around 12:50 p.m. about a woman who had at least one gunshot wound following an attempted armed robbery on 3rd Avenue in Poe Mill.

Sheriff’s Office officials said in an earlier release that at least four suspects tried to rob the woman as she pulled into a home and she was then shot several times.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Christian Ahmed Memminger, 18, was arrested Monday by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and remains in their custody at this time. It is unknown when he will be transferred back to Greenville County.

Once Memminger is transferred to Greenville County Detention Center, he will be charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

The woman is recovering and investigators are working to identify any other people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.