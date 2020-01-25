Arrest made in Spartanburg Co. deadly Boiling Springs shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve are adding murder and armed robbery charges against Troy Dashaun Braxton.

According to Investigators, Braxton was originally arrested when he failed to stop for a deputy at the intersection of John B. White, Sr. Boulevard and Southport Road on January 21st.

At that time, deputies say, he was charged with Driving Under Suspension (2nd offense), Failure to Stop, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Investigators say further evidence showed that the Braxton may have also been in involved in an armed robbery that took place on January 1st at the Donnette on Asheville Highway.

That same evidence, Deputies say, also linked him to the shooting death of Juan Booker on January 10th at 1000 Dornoch Drive in Boiling Springs.

Braxton is now being charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime for the Donnette incident and Booker’s homicide.

It was also discovered that Braxton was on probation in Union County

That agency has now signed 2 warrants on him for Violation of Probation and placed a hold on him.

Braxton will have a bond hearing Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 PM.