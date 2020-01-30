Arrests made for graffiti at high school, burglary in Powdersville

Michael Harrison was arrested in connection to graffiti found at a high school and a burglary in Powdersville. (Picture: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man and a juvenile co-defendant have been arrested in connection to a burglary and graffiti found at a high school.

Anderson County deputies say on Jan. 5, Michael Harrison and a juvenile co-defendant were captured on video surveillance spray painting graffiti at Powdersville High School.

Later in the evening, the two suspects broke into the Powdersville Gun & Pawn and stole a Centaury Arms AK style rifle and fled back to their apartment at Heritage Trace, deputies say.

The School Resource Officer assigned to the high school started an investigation into the damage at the school and was able to identify Harrison as the suspect.

Detectives were also starting their investigation into the Pawn Shop Burglary and identified Harrison on video to be the suspect.

With evidence collected in the case, both suspects were arrested.