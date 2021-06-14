Arrests made in 3 cold cases in Union Co.

Left to right: Dylan Thomason, Quenterous Jeter, Cedrick Woods (From: Union Co. Detention Center)

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said three arrests have been made in three cold cases in Union County, including two which are connected.

2015 Cases

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, two arrests were made in connection with two shooting cases from 2015.

In the first case, investigators said a man was hurt after he was shot outside of his Horseshoe Circle home on April 15, 2015.

The sheriff’s office said a second shooting happened 50 minutes later in the early morning hours of April 16 on Haas Street in the Monarch community.

In that shooting, deputies said Christopher Rhinehart died from his injuries after he was shot outside of his home.

The cases were reopened and two men, Cedrick Woods and Quenterous Jeter, were arrested and charged with Murder and Attempted Murder on June 10, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

2020 Case

In a separate case, investigators arrested Dylan Thomason in the death of his former wife, Haley Thomason.

Deputies were originally called to a home on Gideon Street in the Jonesville community on February 9, 2020 for a suspicious death.

The arrest was made after a 16-month investigation involving the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Union County Coroner’s Office.

Dylan Thomason was arrested on June 9 and charged with Murder and Resisting Arrest, according to jail records.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active at this time.

“I would like to thank UPSD [Union Public Safety Department], SLED, 16th Circuit Solicitor Office, Union County Coroner’s Office, Victim’s Advocate and the Investigative Unit here at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Jeff Bailey. “All of these departments and agencies have worked tirelessly to bring closure to the victim’s and their families. I want to remind you that just because arrests have been made these are still active investigations.”

The Union County Sheriff is expected to give more details on the cases in a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.