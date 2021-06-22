Arrests made in deadly Asheville shooting on Riverside Dr.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in Asheville.

We previously reported a man was killed and another person was injured during a shooting Sunday, June 13.

Officers responded to a call at about 1:48 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, below the Captain Jeff Bowen Bridge.

Officers said the victim Brian Keith Wilson, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to officers.

Tyrell Devon Warren was arrested in Monroe, North Carolina and served with his open warrants for the death of Brian Keith Wilson, Jr., police said Tuesday. He was transported to the Buncombe County jail and is being held on no bond.

Warren was located by Monroe law enforcement in a stolen vehicle being driven by Emily Rachelle Derrick, according to Asheville Police. She was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She is currently in the Union County jail on a $120,000 secure bond.