Arrests made in Greenwood drive-by shooting

Three adults and one juvenile have been arrested for shooting at a car in Greenwood. (GCSO)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested for shooting at a car in Greenwood.

On April 13 at 8:49 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a car being struck by gunfire while the owner of the vehicle was sitting inside of it.

The caller said the incident happened at Swan Meadows Apartments on Parkland Place Road.

Descriptions of the suspect vehicles were given to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were already on patrol in the area and heard the gunshot. The suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene and deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

All four of the occupants were arrested and charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.

One handgun was recovered during the course of the investigation.

Suspects arrested are as follows:

Martavious Brown, 18, of Greenwood, SC

Kariaya Thomas, 18, of Duncan, SC

Floydaja Harrison, 18, of Bradley SC

Juvenile, 17, of Augusta, GA

Sheriff Dennis Kelly praised the anonymous citizens who reported the details of the incident, as well as the quick response by all of the Uniform Patrol Deputies involved.