1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Arrests made in Greenwood drive-by shooting

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Three adults and one juvenile have been arrested for shooting at a car in Greenwood. (GCSO)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested for shooting at a car in Greenwood.

On April 13 at 8:49 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a car being struck by gunfire while the owner of the vehicle was sitting inside of it.

The caller said the incident happened at Swan Meadows Apartments on Parkland Place Road.

Descriptions of the suspect vehicles were given to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were already on patrol in the area and heard the gunshot. The suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene and deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

All four of the occupants were arrested and charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.

One handgun was recovered during the course of the investigation.

Suspects arrested are as follows:

  • Martavious Brown, 18, of Greenwood, SC
  • Kariaya Thomas, 18, of Duncan, SC
  • Floydaja Harrison, 18, of Bradley SC
  • Juvenile, 17, of Augusta, GA

Sheriff Dennis Kelly praised the anonymous citizens who reported the details of the incident, as well as the quick response by all of the Uniform Patrol Deputies involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories