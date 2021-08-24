Arson arrests increase with new Buncombe Co. investigator

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Detective William Small was hired on to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office as an Arson Investigator in Nov. 2020. Since being on board, arson arrests have increased to 33 percent, which is above the national average for arson investigations.

The position provides investment in technology, a strong partnership with the Fire Marshal’s Office, and dedication from Detective Small which has made an impact on arrest rates, according Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Small earned his North Carolina Fire Investigator technician certification from the State Office of the Fire Marshal and is a former volunteer firefighter. He was also involved in law enforcement for 11 years.

His expertise and previous work have helped the Sherriff’s Office and the Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s Office, as the sheriff’s office says. It is now more efficient to investigate fires in the county.

“Detective Small’s passion for what he does is the driving force behind the success that we’re seeing. Having a Detective dedicated solely to Arson investigations has made a big difference from a capacity and expertise standpoint,” his supervisor Sgt. Christopher Stockton said.