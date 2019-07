GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed an arson investigation is underway in the county.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, the investigation is underway in the 200 block of Mountain Creek Road after receiving a call about the scene a few hours ago.

Flood said no injuries were reported and said he believes that deputies were still on-scene.

