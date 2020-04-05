Arson suspect arrested after warehouse fire on Spring St. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for arson and burglary after a large fire on Spring St. Friday night.

We previously reported firefighters from the Una Fire Department responded to the fire at about 8:30 p.m. at a building along Spring Street near Arcadia Main St.

Crews responded to a fire on Spring Street Friday night. (WSPA)

Deputies say a neighbor originally called in a burglary and gave a description of the suspect.

Patrol deputies responded and began clearing the building, found the fire inside, and could hear the suspect moving around.

They evacuated the building and surrounded the exterior due to the fire.

The suspect was eventually forced out of the building by the fire and was arrested after an extended struggle where the suspect was drug away from the fire while continuing to resist.

36-year-old James Robert Lee, of Ladson, was charged with second degree burglary, third degree arson, and resisting arrest after being released from Spartanburg Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

On Saturday afternoon, he was released and transported to the detention center.

A Spartanbrug County deputy was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He was treated and released Friday night.