Art We There Yet creative duo make stop at Upstate school

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Photography and songwriting are just a few of the things students at Tanglewood Middle School are learning this week.

The middle school is the first stop for creative duo, Art We There Yet.

Cora Rose Lewicki and Jose Vilchez are a singer and artist duo who have a plan to visit schools in different countries over the next five years.

Vilchez said being exposed to art growing up helped him see the world.

“I grew up in Nicaragua, a very poor country, where I had people from other countries coming to volunteer, ” he said. “People from Upstate New York, Rochester to be specific, people from Germany and France, they came to my hometown to do music and language.”

The pair have renovated an old school bus into a recording and art studio and will drive the bus across the Americas teaching music and art to students.

At Tanglewood Middle, students are helping create a new mural at the school.

“The goal is to inspire and to put something to make a hallway in a school beautiful,” Vilchez said.

“It means a lot because we remember the little moments that we had when people came to our schools or when people come to our communities and do something that maybe for them wasn’t such a big deal, but for us that really stuck with us,” Lewicki said.

You can follow Art We There Yet on their travels on social media.