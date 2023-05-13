GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 19th annual Artisphere festival presented by TD Bank features 143 artists from across the country selected from 946 submissions from 31 states. 39 of the artists are new to the festival this year.

On Friday, May 12th, artist exhibitors were judged by festival jurors. Ten cash awards were presented Saturday morning, May 13th including; Best in Show ($5,000), 1st Place 2D Mixed Media ($2,500), 2nd Place 2D Mixed Media ($1,000), 1st Place 3D Mixed Media ($2,500), 2nd Place 3D Mixed Media ($1,000), four Awards of Excellence ($500 each).

This year’s Best in Show winner was Paveen Beer Chunhaswasdikal(Ceramics) of Gadsden, AL.

2D 1st place went to Phill Singer(Painting Oil/Acrylic) of New Britain, PA, and 2D 2nd place was awarded to Betsy Best(Printmaking) of Flushing, MI. The 3D 1st place award went to Nicholas Barnes(Wood) of Woolwine, VA, and 3D 2nd place went to Michelle Friedman(Jewelry/Semi-Precious) of Chicago, IL.

Four Awards of Excellence were also distributed to Jessica Fields(Emerging Festival Artist, Painting Oil/Acrylic) of Greenville, SC, Nicario Jimenez(3D Mixed Media) of Naples, FL, William Kwamena-Poh(Watercolor) of Savannah, GA, and Shani Solomon(Fiber) of Henderson, NV.

2023 award winners are granted automatic acceptance to the 20th anniversary 2024 show.

In addition to awards distributed on GE Artist Row, Artisphere distributed an additional $3,100 in awards to winners of the Artists of the Upstate Juried Exhibition and the Wells Fargo Culinary Arts Café. Six visiting journalists also chose artists to receive cash prizes of $100 each for Media Awards.

Kate Ledbetter, Executive Director at Redux Contemporary Art Center in Charleston, juried for the Artists of the Upstate Exhibition sponsored by Prisma Health, Greenville Journal, and Metropolitan Arts Council in March. Artists of the Upstate is designated for local artists within a 35-mile radius of Greenville. Ledbetter returned to the festival to select the Best in Show ($1,000), 2nd place ($750), 3rd place ($500), and an Award of Excellence ($250) winners.

This year’s Artists of the Upstate Best in Show was Christopher Rico.2nd place was awarded to Samantha Goss, 3rd place to Kym Day, and the Award of Excellence to Caroline Myers.

Chef Michael Granata was invited to judge Best in Show for the Wells Fargo Culinary Arts Café. Society Sandwich Bar and Social Club was chosen as the Best in Show for the second year in a row and awarded $500.

Visiting journalist Noella Williams- Assistant Editor, News & Culture- Apartment Therapy selected Nicario Jimenez, Jennifer Davidson, Editorial Director, Martha Stewart Living selected Nicholas Barnes, Jesse Dorris, Art Journalist, selected Jeribai Andrew-Jaja, Felicia Feaster, Managing Editor – HGTV selected Kym Day, Krissa Rossbund- Senior Style Editor- Traditional Home selected Janina Ellis, and Tam Gryn- Head Art Curator/ Writer- Surface selected Carrie Gillen. All artists receive

“TD Bank congratulates the gifted artists who have been selected as this year’s Artist Awards winners,” said Chris Fincher, regional vice president for TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank. “Thank you for sharing your incredible talents and helping make Artisphere a success.”

The 19th Anniversary Artisphere festival continues Saturday, May 13th from 10 AM- 8 PM and Sunday, May 14th from 11 AM- 6 PM.

For more information about artists, stage schedules, or other festival attractions, visit www.artisphere.org.