GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Artisphere festival in Greenville has been rescheduled for August.

According to a news release, City of Greenville officials have rescheduled the festival for Aug. 21-23, which is the weekend after Greevnille County schools are scheduled to go back to school.

One-hundred thirty-five artists were selected for artist’s row and are being contacted to confirm they have the new dates.