Artists create BLM mural in Union

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural was unveiled in Union ballpark on Sunday.

The mural, painted by various artists, is on display at the James F. Moorer Ball Field on the Hamlet Street side parking lot.

The mural was made in memory of Stanley “Tre” Clowney III, a 22-year-old man who was killed in a dirt bike accident in August. Clowney had been hoping to help paint the mural.

One of the organizers, Reverend Gloria Fleming, said she hopes this mural will help drive home the message.

“I hope people get the understanding that we are all created by God, and that [they] don’t get offended by seeing this mural, don’t get offended by hearing people say black lives matter,” said Fleming. “I want them to understand and a lot of times they say ‘all lives matter’ and we understand that, but we want them to understand, as a people, what we have suffered in the USA and what we have been through.”

The mural has been approved by the Union City Council.