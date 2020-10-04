Artists Guild holds benefit for Operation Santa in Greenville

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Local artists are helping provide for children in need.

Sixteen artists from the Artists Guild donated a piece of art to be sold. Proceeds will be used to provide basic necessities for local school children through Operation Santa.

“It’s exciting, it’s very fulling for me to be apart of the process and know where the money is going- and know that we’ll be helping lots of kids in our community,” Artist and President of Operation Santa SC Kathy Tate said.

Remaining pieces of art will be on sale at the Century BMW on Laurens Rd. until the middle of October.

For more information, visit the Artists Guild Gallery website here.

