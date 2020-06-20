Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spartanburg

Artists are working on a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spartanburg on Saturday. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Local artists are coming together to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spartanburg on Saturday.

One day after the celebration of Juneteenth, 16 artists are collaborating on the mural, which is a grassroots effort led by artists Frankie Zombie, Adrian Meadows and Bleu Cooper.

They said the mural will stretch for 240 feet down Broad Street between Church Street and Spring Street, and feature individualized letters from multiple artists.

Volunteers will support them throughout the day.

The project will be located at 145 West Broad Street and will take place from 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

