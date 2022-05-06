Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Organizers were excited to open main street to artists and festival goers at the 2022 Artisphere festival in downtown Greenville. More than 800 artists applied to display their work at the event and less than 200 were chosen.

Artists including several who visited 7 News on Friday morning downtown, said Artisphere is an event that treats artist very well. They receive support with setup, parking and meals when they’re in town.

Painter and drawing artist Will Richards said his work has been featured in several films, in celebrities homes and on streaming shows. Dale Rodgers also spent time with us discussing some of his work with steel, which is also on display near Cleveland Park in Greenville.

Mike Merriman and Richard Wilson are two other artists who spent time talking to 7 News about the joy of teaching and educating festival goers about how they became interested in their art, and how it continues to evolve.

Marjorie Rawson displayed some pieces of jewelry she made from old vehicles. She find them in salvage yards and cuts the material herself.

Artisphere is going on until 8 Friday night. It opens back up Saturday morning at 10. Sunday, the hours are from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M