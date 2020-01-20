Arts Center of Greenwood honors Martin Luther King Jr through art and song

Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA-TV)

Arts Center of Greenwood is holding an event on Monday, January 20 from 1-3 to honor and educate on the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is called “Connecting with the Dream,” a family-friendly event following the 16th Annual Dream Builders of Greenwood – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March on Main Street.

Interactive activities will be available at The Arts Center for visiting families including crafts and a live performance by the MLK Mass Choir of Greenwood.

The choir consists of local Greenwood singers who perform at community events throughout the year.

There is also a traveling trunk show on loan from The King Center and a main gallery art exhibit honoring Black History Month.

Greenwood is also home to The Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site established on the campus of GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission.

The site educates visitors about Benjamin Elijah Mays who was a son of former slaves and spiritual father and role model of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.