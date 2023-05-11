Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s an opportunity to learn more about local art and take home a locally-made piece of pottery at the upcoming Arts Center of Greenwood pottery sale.

The Earth into Art pottery sale is an annual event to promote the culture and craft of pottery.

Organizers said there is a rich history within the South Carolina heritage corridor.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at The Art Center of Greenwood located at 120 Main Street.

Learn about the evolution of pottery, and see live wheel-throwing demonstrations.

The sale will also feature pottery created by local youth from the STARZ24 Teen Center of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region with the support of GASP members and The Art Center of Greenwood.

All youth in attendance will have the chance to win a scholarship for one of the summer clay camps hosted by The Arts Center of Greenwood.

Sign up for the summer camps for ages 6-12 below:

• Website: artscentergreenwood.com/pottery-sale

• Instagram: @earth.into.art

• Facebook: facebook.com/earth.into.art