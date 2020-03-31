As e-commerce booms, delivery companies look to hire

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — As businesses nationwide lay off workers, the rise of e-commerce is causing a boom — and a need for new hires — for delivery companies.

“This is all uncharted territory for us,” said Josh Lewis, an operations manager for Mac’s On Time Moving, Inc. “We’ve never had to deal with something like this.”

Lewis’ company contracts with Fedex to deliver packages in the Upstate. Depending on the day, he said, Mac’s has 10 to 12 drivers. Now, though, they need more.

Lewis said average routes tend to have 80 to 120 stops but because of a recent increase in shipments, drivers recently have made up to 170 deliveries in a single day.

“We like to take care of our people the best way we can,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to get ahead of this and hire people now before it increasingly gets any kind of worse.”

Fedex, the shipper Lewis’ company contracts with, told 7News it has seen a spike in demand. As a whole, the company is continuing to hire.

Amazon, which previously announced a goal of hiring 100,000 new employees to help with increasing demand, told WSPA it will continue hiring new workers.

UPS told 7News while it does not as a whole see a spike in hiring needs right now, certain areas are looking for new employees.