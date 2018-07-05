As more restaurants close, new hospitality consulting firm hopes to change industry

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) - - Greenville is on its way to becoming a "foodie" destination. When people think about downtown Greenville, an array of restaurants come to mind. But as fast as new ones appear, some of them end up closing their doors just as quickly.

The most recent restaurant to close was Wu's Cajun Seafood.

"The crash and burn rate for restaurants and people in the hospitality industry is extremely high," Julius Tolbert, the president of Cornbread Consulting Firm said.

Tolbert, who has 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, opened his firm last month. He says he wants to help local restaurants stay in downtown Greenville because that's what makes the city unique.

"Keeping them from hitting a lot of landmines that they would hit that could be catastrophic to their business," Tolbert said.

He says the landscape in downtown is challenging.

"A lot of people think that as long as I can create funding or get enough funding to get to downtown then the mystique, the magic of downtown, will work for my business," Tolbert said. "That's actually the wrong thought process. Actually, it's a lot tougher for restaurants to survive downtown."

He attributes that to the amount of competition downtown. However, that competition has also helped some restaurants thrive.

"We're excited about new restaurants coming downtown because that means more people are coming, that means there's another hotel going up, just more opportunities for everybody," Kristina Murphy, the Vice President of Larkin's Catering and Events, said.

Larkin's has been a staple in downtown Greenville for 15 years. Murphy says they stay consistent.

"We believe in fresh great food and great service," Murphy said.

Tolbert agrees that those two aspects are important. However, he adds that a restaurant needs to have the correct tools in place such as being able to manage their profits and losses regularly.

Tolbert says his own life lessons drive his company.

"I've been in situations, some of my restaurants and business ventures did not go well, but there are lessons in those things not going well, so now I'm able to teach that back and keep people from making the same mistakes I made early in my career," he said.

Tolbert says his company is a one-stop shop for everything hospitality.

The Bottle C ap Group out of Charlotte owned Wu's. They also own, Ink & Ivy, Vine Nightclub, and Sip rooftop bar currently in downtown. They previously owned Brazwell's and Diner 24 which closed their doors last year.