As nation approaches 100,000 dead, NY continues downtrend

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the daily number of dead from the coronavirus has moved slightly above 100 again but the trend continues down.

He announced Sunday during his daily press briefing that 109 people died on Saturday. There were 84 deaths on Friday.

The number of daily deaths has held steady at about 100 over the past week. That represents a significant drop from early April when the number seemed more likely to hit 1,000 than fall below 100. It peaked at 799 deaths on April 8.

The latest tally from Cuomo came as the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus was approaching 100,000 on the eve of Memorial Day.