1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District

As trial nears, Trump lawyers call impeachment case ‘flimsy’

News

by: ZEKE MILLER, ERIC TUCKER and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is asserting that he did “absolutely nothing wrong” and calling the impeachment case “flimsy” and a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution.”

The brief from Trump’s lawyers was filed before arguments expected this week in the Senate impeachment trial.

It offered the most detailed glimpse of the defense they intend to use against Democratic efforts to convict the president and oust him from office.

It is meant as a counter to a brief filed by House Democrats that summarized weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses in laying out the impeachment case.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store