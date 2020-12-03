As virus spread worsens, NC is reluctant to add restrictions

by: Associated Press

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper walks to the lectern before speaking at a briefing on the state’s coronavirus pandemic response, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina have reached their worst levels since the pandemic began.

But the state’s top health official said Thursday more restrictions may not be needed if people follow the existing rules.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, health department secretary, says the state is open to further restrictions.

But she also repeated her calls for more mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper has been reluctant to impose additional restrictions on businesses.

Pfizer’s vaccine could arrive in North Carolina as early as Dec. 15.

Health care workers will be first to receive the initial wave of 85,000 doses once the vaccine is approved.

