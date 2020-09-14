As voter registration deadline approaches, here are some resources you might need

FILE-In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photoCourtney Parker votes on a new voting machine, in Dallas, Ga. Voting integrity advocates will try this week to convince a federal judge that the state of Georgia should scrap its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots, while the state will ask her not to order any changes, especially so close to an election. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The deadline to register online to vote in the Nov. 4 elections is Sunday, Oct. 4. For in-person registration, election offices will likely not be open that day, leaving Friday or Saturday the best option. Registering to vote by mail is an option, too, so long as the envelope is postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.

To register online to vote, click here.

To register to vote by mail, email or fax, download and print this form.

You can register in person at your local DMV or at several other agencies.

Signing up for an absentee ballot is an option, too. However, for now, one must meet specific criteria to be eligible to vote absentee in South Carolina.

Conway Belangia, the Greenville County Director of Elections and Voter Registration, says that absentee ballots should be requested as soon as possible.

He also says that polling locations will look similar to how they looked in June: Employees will wear masks or face shields, sneeze guards will be in place and additional cleaning will be completed frequently.

“We’ll make sure we keep things clean,” he said. “We’ll clean the surfaces every hour or more frequently if we need to. We’ll be doing it quickly, just to try to make sure we keep the lines moving.”