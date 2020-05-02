As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

Shoppers wait on one of several lines to make purchases at the farmer’s market at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 2, 2020. As warmer temperatures tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine due to coronavirus, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing as warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine.

Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up crowds and remind everyone of public health restrictions requiring they keep 6 feet away from others.

The New York City Police Department has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a stern warning after a series of clashes this week between police officers and members of orthodox Jewish communities over social distancing.