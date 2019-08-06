Asheville bank robbery suspect believed to be in stolen car after abandoning vehicle in Jackson Co.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man wanted by officers following an armed bank robbery Monday afternoon is now believed to be driving a stolen car after abandoning his initial vehicle.

We reported on Monday that First Citizens Bank, located at 1201 Tunnel Road, was robbed at around 3:30 p.m.

Brian Keith Leonhart, 40, reportedly entered the bank, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Leonhart, charging him with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Leonhart left the area in a white 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor, with a Florida license plate reading DHL-L59, heading east on Tunnel Road.

On Tuesday, police said officers located the Mitsubishi in Jackson County, and said Leonhart is now believed to be driving at 2005 red Ford Focus, with a North Carolina tag of BFZ-1883.

Police said they believe the Focus was stolen near where the Mitsubishi was found abandoned.

Leonhart is described as being approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs between 230-250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, camouflage cargo short and a tan baseball hat. He has a bruised left eye and tattoos on both forearms.

Police said Leonhart should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Leonhart’s location should contact (828) 252-1110 or Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.