Asheville Biltmore hosts ‘Downton Abbey’ Exhibition starting in November

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The popular public television series, and recent major motion film, Downton Abbey has arrived at the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Downtow Abbey Exhibition, created by Image Exhibitions, paid great attention to detail the company’s CEO & President Tom Zaller said.

“It’s more than just a little vignette or some mannequins and costumes. We wanted to take you to Downton Abbey,” he explained.

Between the Amherst at Deerpark and The Biltmore Legacy, there are more than 40 costumes, worn by the actors from both the television series and the movie, on display.

Additionally, hundreds of set pieces and video clips are shown in both locations, all chosen with the viewer in mind Zaller added.

Fans will delight from being to walk in the dinning room, kitchen, and the servants hall, just to name a few spots. Biltmore’s Curator of Interpretation, Leslie Klinger, said the series has strong parallel connections to Biltmore.

“Through Downton we’ve been able to populate Biltmore House and understand, you know, the Vanderbilts and their servants and some of the interactions,” Klinger said.

She added that this exhibition took nearly a month to set up and is the most extensive display they’ve had at the Biltmore.

Zaller said his company tried to think of and include everything they could, then came up with something unique.

“A room that’s an immersive video experience, where you can go in this space and you get to go into the drawing room. We take you to the middle of the war. We take you to these sort of heartfelt moments,” Zaller said.

Courtesy of Biltmore

Courtesy of Biltmore

Courtesy of Biltmore

Courtesy of Biltmore

“I’ve never seen an exhibition component like that before. It’s really active, really interesting,” Klinger added, supporting the creative element.

The Downton Abbey Exhibition at the Biltmore runs daily from November 8th until April 7th 2020.

