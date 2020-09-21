Asheville “Booth Fairy” visits Greenville, leaves dozens uplifting signs scattered around city

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Stress, anger and anxiety caused by the spread of the coronavirus has a grasp on the community but one local organization is looking to fight back by spreading something more healthy–happiness.

Elle Erickson, the owner and founder of The Booth Fairy Project, paid a visit to Greenville on Monday to spread love and words of encouragement through her hand painted signs with uplifting messages.

Some of the phrases included “You are Loved”, “You’re beautiful”, “This is a positive sign” and “Take a deep breath”.

Erickson said she’s obsessed with spreading joy because when one person sees the signs it creates a ripple effect of kindness.

Erickson’s journey with connecting people through kindness began after she started a Free Advice Booth which has grown into a mission to purposely spread happiness.

“I just feel like everybody could use a little bit of encouragement right now. I’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback from people that it’s just making their day. It’s making a difference in their life,” Erickson said.

Some of the signs can be seen peaking out of shop windows, while others are hanging out on light poles.

“We are all about plant medicine and spreading positive vibes so when you walk in and say you want to put a positive sign in our window we’re about it,” Maryanne Abdulhadi, manager at Pure on Main, said.

She’s been doing this for about 8 years now, sometimes alone while other times she has a crew with her. Either way she said the community loves her initiative to spread positivity so she’ll continue for as long as possible.

“I’m obsessed with spreading joy and positivity,” Erickson said. “The most common phrase I hear is ‘We need more of this’.”

For more information on the booth fairy project and how you can get involved, click here.