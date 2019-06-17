Asheville celebrated Latin American Culture this weekend at “Hola Asheville”

It’s a celebration of Latin American culture that everyone can enjoy coming up this weekend in Asheville, NC.

The Asheville Mayor declared Saturday, June 22, 2019 “Hola Asheville Celebration Day” when you can come celebrate in Pack Square, downtown.

Organizers invite everyone for the third year in a row to celebrate this day, which honors the public cause for respect, compassion and diversity.

It’s put on by Hola Community Arts, a non-profit organization and held in Pack Square Park

Organizers encourage you to try traditional Latin American food, see people dressed in Latin American traditional clothing and listen to music from the culture is well.

Performances will be put on by 2umbao and other dancers as well as food from Cecilia’s food truck and many more vendors.

Celebrate Saturday June 22 from 12-10 at the free festival.