Asheville City Council approves funding for demolition of Confederate monument

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- A Confederate monument in Asheville is set to be removed. Tuesday, Asheville City Council appropriated money for demolition and landscaping at the site.

According to a city spokespesron, the monument was erected in 1897 and is named for Zebulon Vance, who was a Confederate military official, North Carolina governor, and U.S. senator. Following racial justice protests last summer, the monument became the target of protests, counter-protests, vandalism, and threats to topple it, city officials said. The situation led the city to determine the monument to be a threat to public safety, clearing the way for its removal.



Callers to city council’s Tuesday night meeting called for the removal of what they see as a symbol of white supremacy.



“I am looking forward to a day when we have a centerpiece in our city that reflects our Asheville today, and I’m proud to be part of a council that will make this change,” said Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer.

After voting in December to remove the monument, city council voted 6-1 Tuesday for the funding to make it happen, authorizing nearly $140,000 for demolition and site restoration. Councilmember Sandra Kilgore cast the single no vote. She said she worries about a backlash against removing the monument

“You’ve also had the Proud Boys and white supremacists and nationalists [who] have threatened actions if we do remove that monument,” Kilgore said. “The public safety I see is to my community, the people that look like me.”

According to city officials, the monument should take about six weeks to demolish. Then, comes beautification. In a press release, a city spokesperson said the monument was built on a site where enslaved people are believed to have been sold.

Now, local landscaper Stephen Smith, who owns M.S. Lean Landscaping, has received a bid to fix up the area before a decision is made about what to put at the site of the monument permanently.

“We just want to make it beautiful at the end so that people can have a place that they can really enjoy,” Smith said.

To him, a monument dosen’t mean much.

“To me, it’s more about how we look at each other,” Smith said. “It goes way further than us moving a monument because the ideas and philosophies of people still stay the same.”

The city expects more information about what could go here permantly to be released by the end of the year.