Asheville City Schools to start Aug. 17 with at-home remote instruction

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville City Schools has announced a change of plans for the beginning of the school year.

Staff and families were notified by the district that they have decided to move from Plan B to Plan C. 

They say after further consideration and hearing more from staff and families, Asheville City Schools has decided to move from Plan B to Plan C, at least through the first nine weeks. This means schools will start on August 17, with at-home remote instruction for all students Kindergarten – 12th Grade.  

According to Buncombe County Health and Human Services, the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to accelerate. Therefore, school officials believe it’s imperative to have a slower reopening that allows them to carefully plan and maintain safety protocols for all campuses. 

Additional information, including a more detailed schedule for Plan C and Virtual Academy registration, will be released early next week. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories