Asheville City Schools to start Aug. 17 with at-home remote instruction

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville City Schools has announced a change of plans for the beginning of the school year.

Staff and families were notified by the district that they have decided to move from Plan B to Plan C.

They say after further consideration and hearing more from staff and families, Asheville City Schools has decided to move from Plan B to Plan C, at least through the first nine weeks. This means schools will start on August 17, with at-home remote instruction for all students Kindergarten – 12th Grade.

According to Buncombe County Health and Human Services, the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to accelerate. Therefore, school officials believe it’s imperative to have a slower reopening that allows them to carefully plan and maintain safety protocols for all campuses.

Additional information, including a more detailed schedule for Plan C and Virtual Academy registration, will be released early next week.