Asheville culinary festival celebrates Appalachian tradition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Organizers of a culinary festival in North Carolina hope to cook up a new tradition honoring the history of Appalachia.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the event called “Chow Chow” will be in Asheville from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. It’s named after a traditional sweet and sour vegetable slaw.

Chef Katie Button says the festival is loosely modeled after “Charleston Food + Wine,” which has been catering to foodies each year for more than a decade.

“Chow Chow” is scheduled to fire up a tasting fair, seminars and 20 signature events. Organizers also plan to stir in a culinary bus tour, soul food walking tour, field-to-fork brunch and more.

The festival is partnering with MANNA FoodBank to reduce food waste by giving uneaten food to those in need.

