Asheville Fine Art Show to feature 120 area artists

The 4th Annual Asheville Fine Art Show happens this weekend in Pack Square Park. Program Director Patty Norozny said the show will be full of art from area juried artists.



Sculptor John Wayne Jackson is featured above. Norozny said entries from all the artists are handmade and each artist provides vastly different work in various different price ranges to be sold at the show.



A positive economic impact and national exposure is something Asheville and the surrounding area can take advantage of during the show’s run on October 26 and 27.



The Institute for the Arts & Education is the 501c3 non-profit associated with the show that supports visual arts, community enrichment, cultural diversity and fostering art education among youth.



There is a youth art competition within the show for grade K-8 as a way to expose to students to the entrepreneurship opportunity of doing art shows for a living.



The show is free to attend from 10AM – 5 PM in Pack Square Park