Asheville Fire asks for public’s help investigating several small fires set in the city

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department officials are asking for the public’s help in investigating several fires set within the the city.

According to the release, AFD has responded to an increased number of small, set fires in the community over the past month.

Fire officials said the fires include trash can fires, brush fires, dumpster fires and others.

According to the release, open burning is not allowed within the city limits, but campfires are permitted for recreational use and for cooking.

“Regardless of the size, we are asking the public to report all unattended or out of place fires by calling 911,” according to the release.

Anyone with information in regard to a set fire, including extinguished fires, call 828-259-5481.