Asheville firefighters & police officers assaulted with pyrotechnics

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Angela Marko (Courtesy: Asheville Police Dept)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) -- Four people were arrested after Asheville Police say firefighters and responding officers were assaulted with fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Police were called to Pisgah View Apartments at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday after an Asheville Fire Department crew says pyrotechnic mortars and roman candles were fired at them.

Officers say the suspects targeted them with the same explosive devices. Asheville Police officers deployed pepper balls to end the confrontation.

Angela Nichole Marko, 34, faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule ii controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half-ounce and resisting public officers.

James Lee Dontae, 19, is charged with resisting public officers, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.

Jonathan Andrew Mejia and Giovannia Alexis Mejia, both 19, are each charged with resisting public officers.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Giovanni Mejia, Jonathan Mejia and James Lee left to right (Courtesy: Asheville Police Dept.)